Guwahati: Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) has demanded a fair distribution of flats, developed by Assam State Housing Board, to media persons.

The JFA has made demands so that the genuine needy families get the opportunity instead of continued possession by well-to-do persons including editor-journalists.

The forum also insists on affidavits by the housing flat owners declaring that they don’t have private houses in Guwahati.



“It is understood that many affluent media personalities have been occupying the affordable housing flats in various parts of the city. Once the housing flat owners become wealthy to buy properties (including luxurious apartments), they should abandon the housing flats so that other needy families can avail them,” JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria said in a statement.

The scribe’s body said that there is nothing wrong in acquiring a housing flat when one is looking for an affordable place to live in Guwahati, but once he or she becomes wealthier (to have private apartments), it should be a general conscience to leave the affordable flats so that it can be handed over to the needy families, added the statement.



“The authorities concerned must take an initiative to identify those wealthy housing flat owners (if necessary, an affidavit by them can be asked to submit) to recover those flats meant for low-income families,” said the JFA statement.

The JFA also urged Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to formulate relevant policies so that the new-found rich owners abandon their old housing flats.