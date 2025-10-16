North Lakhimpur: A high school teacher was found in complete drunken stupor inside the campus during school hours has left the academics and common public in embarrassment in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana.

Jitu Sarma, an assistant teacher of science of Harhi HS School in Dhakuakhana was found lying in unconscious condition on the front yard of the school campus on October 15 because of heavy drunkard condition.

The teacher, who was often found in drunken condition during school hours was seen in complete unconsciousness on that day raising concerns for lowering the image of the profession of teachers.

Once a very reputed teacher of the area, Sarma has been seen increasingly becoming alcoholic in the last several years by his colleagues and other public.

Later, the drunen teacher was carried back to his home by some people. No action has been done against the teacher so far.