Guwahati: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dulu Ahmed has lodged a complaint with the Singapore Police, asking for a parallel investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg.

He shared on social media that the ongoing investigation by the CID-SIT in Assam should be supplemented by a simultaneous probe in Singapore.

Speaking to India Today NE, Ahmed spoke about his trip to Singapore’s Central Police Divisional Headquarters at 9 a.m. Singapore time (6:30 a.m. IST) on Wednesday, October 15. Following instructions from the headquarters, he proceeded to file his complaint at the Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).

Ahmed termed the process as rigorous and with many formalities.

“From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., I was at the police station answering questions, submitting documents, and providing statements. The police even took an undertaking from me,” he said.

Following finishing of all procedures, the Singapore Police officially registered the complaint. Ahmed also received an email confirmation from the Singapore Police that an Investigation Officer will be appointed within 48 hours to handle the case.

Also Read: Assam: Lathicharge by police escalates Zubeen Garg protest into Baksa violence; Opposition slams govt

Ahmed writes, “I am currently lodging this report in my personal capacity as a private citizen and not behalf of any organization or government entity, I wish to seek SPF’s cooperation regarding the death of Mr. Zubeen Garg, a well-known public figure and musician in India. I am related to him as a friend. The Indian authorities have since established that several individuals of Assamese descent who are presently based in Singapore were at or near the location of the incident that led to his passing. A number if these individuals have not yet rendered assistance to the investigating authorities in Assam. Publicly available records suggest that there may have been a conspiracy to poison the late Mr. Zubeen Garg”.



“I have also informed that there were approximately 11 individuals of Assamese origin, who are currently based in Singapore, who were present at or near the location of the incident which led to Mr. Garg’s passing. Out of these individuals, only some have since attended or cooperated with the ongoing Investigations in Assam, while several other have yet to do so. I wish to add that the following 3 individuals that were present at the yacht during the death of the deceased and did not attend the interview by the relevant authorities:

1) Devajit Hazarika of Indian Nationality

2) Wajid Ahmed of Indian Nationality

3) Bhasker Dutta of Indian Nationality

And he adds, “I am therefore filing this report to seek the assistance of the Singapore Police Force, within its powers and in accordance with Singapore Law, to facilitate or coordinate with the relevant authorities so that the said individuals may render assistance to the ongoing investigations being conducted by the Assam Police in India. This report is made in good faith, solely to assist the lawful investigation into the death of Mr. Zubeen Garg, and to ensure that all relevant persons may be able to provide their statements or cooperation to the appropriate investigating authorities.