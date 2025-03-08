Assam: The Supreme Court has released IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma on bail, formerly the head of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

In May 2023, Sewali Devi Sharma, along with Ajit Paul Singh, Rahul Amin, and a hotel housekeeper were arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on suspicion of misappropriating Rs 105 crore in government funds while she was the director of SCERT, Assam.

The Rs 105 crore SCERT scam centers around the misuse of funds allocated for a Diploma in Elementary Education course under the Open Distance Learning (ODL) system. Devi is accused of transferring funds from official bank accounts to other employees’ accounts and then withdrawing the money.

This detention, linked to the alleged financial wrongdoing, followed the Gauhati High Court’s denial of her request for release. After a judicial challenge, she has now obtained bail from the Supreme Court.

The alleged Rs 105 crore fraud during her SCERT tenure caused a big investigation. Investigators are checking the finances, and her arrest was highly publicized in Assam.

The Supreme Court’s ruling to grant bail has now sparked debate concerning the continuing probe and the potential outcomes of this prominent case.