Dibrugarh: In a shocking incident at Mancotta road in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle bearing registration no (AS 01AK6696) caught fire suddenly while in running condition on Saturday.

Luckily the passengers including a woman managed to get out from the car before the car got engulfed.

The incident took place on Mancotta road, Chowkidinghee just few meters from the over bridge in eastern Assam district.

The car was going from Chowkidinghee to Phoolbagan.

According to reports, there were two passengers in the vehicle.

They stopped the vehicle and came out of the car when they noticed smoke coming out from the engine of the vehicle.

The Scorpio completely damaged due to the fire.

Fire tenders reached the spot and control the fire.

No injury was reported from the incident.

Sources said one Baleno car parked nearby was partially damaged due to the incident.

It was suspected due to short-circuit the vehicle caught fire.