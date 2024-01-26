DIBRUGARH: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday (January 26) organised “Path Sanchalan” in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Over 300 Swayamsevaks of the RSS participated in the “Path Sanchalan” programme, which started from Jalan Nagar school field in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The “Path Sanchalan” passed through the Maijan road of Dibrugarh town in Assam.

The main objective of organising the “Path Sanchalan” is to create unity, brotherhood and patriotism among the people.

Zila Sanghchalak Dr Sreemanta Madhab Baruah said, “Today, we have organised Path Sanchalan in Dibrugarh to create unity, brotherhood and patriotism among the people. We have many programmes but ‘Path sanchalan’ is one of them. Every year we organised the programme,”.

“Through ‘Path sanchalan’, we want to give a message that Sangh means dedication, discipline and patriotism. If a person have these quality then they can developed a good society,” Baruah said.