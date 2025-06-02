Digboi: A robbery on National Highway 38 late Sunday evening in the Tingrai Station area, under the jurisdiction of Digboi police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district, has contributed to the rising crime rate in the region, posing a growing threat to life and property.

According to local residents along the highway, a group of unidentified robbers looted two Tinsukia-based businessmen traveling on a two-wheeler (AS06S 2460). The incident occurred around 10 p.m.

The victims, identified as Sashi Gupta and Tultul Mahato, reported that the robbers arrived in a four-wheeler and stole Rs 7 lakhs, business proceeds collected from shopkeepers in the Powai area.

“We were returning home when the gang stopped us, committed the robbery, and fled the scene,” said one of the victims.

He added that the robbers threw away the key to the two-wheeler and smashed a helmet while discarding an iPhone.

A similar dacoity had occurred the previous Sunday at the residence of Subham Dwara, located nearby.

The robbers stole gold ornaments worth more than ?6 lakhs. Mr. Dwara and his family were not home at the time of the incident. The robbers abandoned a scooter and a motorcycle before fleeing.

On yet another preceding Sunday, unidentified individuals looted a grocery shop along the highway owned by Dharmendra Deka.

These repeated incidents of burglary and robbery in the Tingrai Station area have sharply increased crime statistics in the region, prompting concerns over safety despite regular police night patrols along the highways and rural roads.

Residents have raised serious questions about the security of life and property in the area. Authorities urged the Village Defence Parties (VDPs) to remain vigilant, especially as cases of cattle theft have reportedly been rising at an alarming rate.

Notably, each of these crimes has occurred on a Sunday, suggesting a pattern that may be significant for investigators.

While Digboi police have been cracking down on the illegal liquor trade involving roadside hotels and dhabas along the highway in Tingrai, locals allege that these establishments, particularly their late-night operations, are contributing to the rise in crime.

As of the time of this report, the stolen two-wheeler remains in a private residence in Tingrai and has not yet been taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to interrogate the victims, as their statements have been contradictory. The investigation remains ongoing.