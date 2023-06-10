PATHSALA: Roof of a building of Bhattadev University in Bajali, Assam collapsed on Saturday (June 10).

The building, of which the roof collapsed, was of the science department of the varsity.

One person – a grade-III staffer of the Bhattadev University in Bajali, Assam – was injured in the incident.

The injured person has been identified as Naba Sarma.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

It may be mentioned here that several complaints were lodged by students of the varsity that cracks had developed on the roofs of the science department building.

However, the university authorities did not pay much heed to the complaints.

Bhattadev University was upgraded from Bajali College by Bhattadev University Act, 2017 which was passed by the Assam governor on September 7, 2017.