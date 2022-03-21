MANGALDOI: Good news for nature lovers and tourists as rhino population at the Orang national park in Assam increased by 24 since 2018.

This was confirmed by Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldai wildlife division after completion of the two-day rhino population estimation in the national park on Monday.

“I am very happy to inform you that rhino population has increased considerably over the last few years. We have recorded a total of 125 numbers of rhinos,” Pradipta Baruah said while speaking to Northeast Now.

Baruah added: “There has been an increase in rhino population by 24 in comparison to the last estimation done in 2018.”

“Among the total rhinos in Orang national park include 43 male, 49 female and 23 calves while the sex of the remaining 10 has not been determined yet,” DFO Baruah said.

The two-day census earlier began in the park at 5:30am on Sunday.

In addition to forest staff, representatives from rhino conservation organizations like WWF and Aranyak and faculty from Mangaldai college took part in the estimation process.

It may be mentioned here that in the last census the Park recorded a total of 101 Rhinos.

During this period altogether nine Rhinos died due to natural factors but no Rhino was hunted by poachers.