Guwahati: Young researcher Dr. Rwivoo Baruah has been granted the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowships as an independent scholar at Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA.

The fellowship will commence in September 2022.

He will carry out research in the stream of Food Science on the prebiotic potential of cyanobacterial exopolysaccharides.

Dr Rwivoo is the son of late Dr Parthasarathy Baruah & Anjali Baruah of Nagaon.

Dr. Rwivoo Baruah

Rwivoo Baruah completed his Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in 2017 at the Dept. Biosciences and Bioengineering.

During his Ph.D. tenure, he received a CIMO fellowship from Finland and worked on exopolysaccharide producing lactic acid bacteria and their application in sourdough production.

This work was carried out at VVT Research Labs, Espoo, Finland and Dept. Food science, University of Helsinki.

He also obtained a CSIR-RA fellowship in 2019 on the project entitled “Elucidation of structural and functional properties of heteropolysaccharide from probiotic Bifidobacterium breve NCIM 5671”.

This work was carried out from April 2019 to April 2022 at the Dept. Microbiology and Fermentation Technology, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysore, Karnataka.

Dr. Rwivoo Baruah will be shortly leaving to join Purdue University in the USA.