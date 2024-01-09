Guwahati: Renowned Assamese musician, music director, and sound engineer Bhupen Uzir passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday night. He was 80.

Uzir, a household name in Assam alongside his singer wife Santa Uzir, breathed his last around 10 pm after suffering a massive heart attack.

He had been hospitalized at NEMCARE Hospital since January 1, battling complications from kidney and liver ailments that had plagued him for several months.

Uzir’s musical journey began in his hometown of Jorhat, Upper Assam, where he was born on April 5, 1953.

He excelled not only as a music director, leading the melodies of over 20 films like “Debi,” “Pratidan,” “Jiwan Surabhi,” “Pita Putra”, “Puja”, “Urbashi” , “Ma Kamakhya,” “Zakham” and “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, but also as a sound engineer, earning a place in every household alongside his wife, Santa Uzir.

Uzir’s death is a profound loss to the Assamese music community and cultural landscape. He leaves behind his wife Santa and two daughters.