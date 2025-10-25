Digboi: A White-cheeked Partridge (Arborophila atrogularis), a species listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List, was successfully rescued and released into the wild on Friday in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The successful conservation effort was a collaboration between nature activists Kalpajyoti Sonowal and Devajit Moran of the Green Bud Society, with active support from the Digboi Forest Division.

The bird was found in Kopohuwa Village, located under the Lakhipathar Range of the Soraipung Range within the Digboi Forest Division. Local villagers first spotted the distressed bird and quickly informed forest officials.

Acting swiftly, the rescue team identified the bird—a shy, ground-dwelling species native to the dense forests of Northeast India. Though mildly distressed, the partridge showed no major injuries. After being hydrated and given a brief health check, it was released the same day into a secure forested area within the Soraipung Range, ensuring suitable habitat conditions. Bhaskar Nath (FR-I) of the Digboi Forest Division was present during the release.

The timely action by Sonowal and Moran has been widely praised by conservationists near the Dehing Patkai National Park, often called the “Amazon of the East.”

“Due to constant community awareness and the growing involvement of local people, such rare creatures can now be rescued safely and unhurt,” said Devajit Moran, Secretary of the Green Bud Society. “This success truly belongs to the people who care for the forests they live beside.”

A senior forest official noted the importance of the teamwork. “The swift coordination between villagers, the Green Bud Society, and the Forest Department made this rescue a success. Such collaborations are vital in protecting species threatened by habitat loss and human activities.”

The White-cheeked Partridge, recognizable by its distinct white cheek patch, faces a declining population due to deforestation, hunting, and habitat degradation.

Officials expressed appreciation to the Kopohuwa villagers and the Green Bud Society for this shining example of grassroots conservation in Assam’s rainforest landscape.