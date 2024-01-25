GUWAHATI: A rare golden tiger was spotted at the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in Assam.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (January 25).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a photo of the “majestic beauty” on his X handle.

“Majestic Beauty! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park,” the Assam CM stated while sharing the picture of the golden tiger.

ABOUT GOLDEN TIGER

A golden tiger, sometimes called a golden tabby tiger, is a Bengal tiger with a colour variation caused by a recessive gene.

Like white tigers and black tigers, it is a colour form and not a separate subspecies.

Known for its blonde or pale-golden colour and red-brown (not black) stripes, the golden tiger colouring comes from a recessive trait referred to as ‘wideband’, which affects the production of black during the hair growth cycle.

Tiger colorations that vary from the typical orange-with-black-stripe do occur in nature, but in a very small percentage.