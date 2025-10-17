Guwahati: Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, paid his respects to singer Zubeen Garg on Friday at the cremation site in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Gandhi laid a traditional Assamese scarf, known as a ‘gamosa,’ and a wreath at the platform where the singer was cremated.

He was joined by Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Debabrata Saikia, and other senior Congress leaders from the state.

As Gandhi honored the singer, those gathered chanted slogans such as “Justice for Zubeen” and “Joy Zubeen.”

The Congress delegation participated in the ‘naam-kirtan’ (prayer ceremony) at the site.

Gandhi also planted a ‘nahor’ (Indian rose chestnut) sapling, a tree that the singer favored, at the cremation ground.

Before departing for New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi visited Zubeen Garg’s home at Kahilipara in Guwahati to offer condolences to his family, according to party sources.

He met Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, father Kapil Borthakur and his sister, Palme Borthakur. He also called for transparency in the investigation.

Zubeen Garg, 52, died while swimming in Singapore on September 19 and was cremated with state honors on September 23 at Sonapur near Guwahati.

An SIT appointed by the Assam government continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Ahead of Gandhi’s visit, Gaurav Gogoi inspected the cremation site on Thursday to oversee arrangements.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on Gandhi’s visit, noting that it came 28 days after Garg’s death but remarked that it was “better late than never.”

He added that a senior Congress leader’s presence at the cremation was expected and welcomed Gandhi’s arrival in the state.