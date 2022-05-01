President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the 61st session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha to be held at Tamulpur in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the concluding session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha on May 4 (Wednesday).

The 61st session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha will get underway on May 2 (Monday) at Tamulpur in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam.

This will be for the first time that a President of India will attend a literary event of any language in the Northeast.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Assam was founded in 1952 and since then has been working for the development of Bodo literature, culture and language.

“This year, we have taken a moto and trying to spread the message of ‘Stop Food Waste’,” informed Assam minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma.