President Ram Nath Kovind has urged the Assam government for protection and promotion of Bodo language and literature.

President Ram Nath Kovind made this appeal while addressing the 61st session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Tamulpur district of Assam on Wednesday.

Kovind said that the Bodo Sahitya Sabha played a vital role in ensuring introduction of Bodo language as a medium in schools and higher educational institutions of Assam.

President Ram Nath Kovind also recalled contribution of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in ensuring inclusion of Bodo language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that ensuring “protection and promotion of a language is the responsibility of the society as well as the government”.

“I urge chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make all possible efforts in this direction,” President Ram Nath Kovind said.

He added: “I have old connection with the Bodo society. When I was a Rajya Sabha MP I always used to discuss the Bodoland issue.”

He said that literature and local language make different people bind together.

Besides President Ram Nath Kovind, chief ministers of different Northeast states and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, Sikkim CM PS Tamang, Assam assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, CEM of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro, Assam minister UG Brahma, president of Bodo Sahiyta Sabha Toren Boro were also present.