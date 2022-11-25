GUWAHATI: The Assam power distribution company limited (APDCL) has hiked the power tariff in the state to 79 paise/unit.

The new power tariff in Assam will be applicable for a period of three months from December 2022 to February 2023.

The current power tariff in Assam is 30 paise per unit.

The APDCL in Assam informed about this development via a notice on Friday (November 25).

“It is for information of all Electricity consumers that in terms of the AERC (Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment) Regulations, 2010, Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) at 79 paisa per unit (kWh) will be levied to all category of consumers for next three months w.e.f. December’22 (energy consumed during November’22) to February’23 (energy consumed during January’23),” the APDCL notice read.

It added: “Any adjustment regarding short/excess recovery due to seasonal variation of consumption within the stipulated period will be adjusted in subsequent periods or as may be directed by AERC.”

“The adjustment will remain in force unless replaced by other order to that effect. Detailed computation and effective Tariff Schedule are available at APDCL website,” APDCL stated.