Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his social media handle X on Thursday confirmed that the Sribhumi police has deported 5 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from Assam.

Chief Minister in his tweet, applauded the decisive move of Assam police against illegal infiltration in the state.

5 Illegal Infiltrators Apprehended and Deported



In a strong and decisive move against illegal infiltration, @sribhumipolice apprehended 5 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back across the border.



??Md. Iman Miya

??Md. Naim Ahmed

??Miyazaki Muhammad Rasel

??Abdul Kalam… pic.twitter.com/gDV9pjWnl1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 3, 2025

Officials from the Sribhumi police identified the arrested individuals as Md. Iman Miya, Md. Naim Ahmed, Miyazaki Muhammad Rasel, Abdul Kalam Miya and Md. Munna.

The authorities conducted a thorough verification before initiating their deportation, ensuring compliance with legal protocols.

The official stated that these individuals had entered Indian territory without valid documents, raising security concerns, the official added.