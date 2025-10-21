Digboi: Tinsukia Police observed Police Commemoration Day with solemnity and pride at the Tinsukia Police Reserve here on Tuesday.

The significant day is dedicated to honouring the supreme bravery, courage, and sacrifice of all police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty while safeguarding the nation.

The ceremony began with the laying of wreaths and floral tributes at the Police Memorial, followed by a two-minute silence in remembrance of the martyrs. Officers and personnel from various police units under Tinsukia district participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, SSP Tinsukia, Shri Abhijit Dilip Gaurav, paid heartfelt homage to the fallen heroes and emphasized the unwavering spirit of service that defines the Assam Police.

He said, “Police Commemoration Day is a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice of our brave men and women in uniform. Their dedication and commitment continue to inspire us every single day to serve the people with integrity, compassion, and resolve.”

Also Read: Peace agreement gets going along Assam–Meghalaya border

The SSP urged all personnel to uphold the values of duty, discipline, and humanity while performing their responsibilities and to draw inspiration from the selfless service of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event concluded with prayers and expressions of gratitude for the courage and devotion of all members of the police force.