Guwahati: Assam police on Sunday busted an interstate truck theft racket and arrested eight individuals involved in the crime, an official said.

The official said that Mangaldai police initiated the operation following a complaint by Ajoy Barman, a resident of Shantipur, Mangaldai reported the theft of his truck (Registration No. AS13AC 5614) to the police station.

Upon investigating, police seized a recovery van (Reg No. AS01Y 4088) at Basistha, allegedly used in the crime.

The team conducted a search operation at a dumping ground in 13 Mile, Meghalaya, where authorities discovered the stolen truck dismantled into scrap.

The team found the parts loaded onto another vehicle (Reg No. HR58B 7366), and the team recovered the truck’s engine from the site.

Following the case, the police arrested eight suspects from various locations in connection with the racket. The authority identified the arrested suspects as Md. Rashidul Alom (Nalbari), Noor Hussain (Satgaon, Guwahati), Maidul Islam (Mukalmuwa, Nalbari), Ainul Haque (Hajo, Kamrup), Nazrul Islam (Bongaigaon), Pankaj Yadav (Lalmati, Guwahati), Sanjib Kumar (Haryana),and Ranbir Arora (Haryana).

Authorities suspect the involvement of a larger criminal network engaged in truck theft and dismantling for scrap.