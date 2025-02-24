Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on a special aircraft from Bihar on Monday evening.

He was warmly received by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several state ministers.

The people of Borjhar gave him a heartfelt welcome as he made his way from the airport.

The Prime Minister, then proceed to Sarusajai Stadium, where he will witness the grand ‘Jhumoir Binandini‘ performance.

In a post on ‘X,’ Chief Minister Sarma expressed, “It is a privilege and honor to welcome the world’s most popular leader, Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji, to Assam. The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision inspires us as we work towards building a ‘Viksit Assam.'”

