Guwahati: A 55-year-old Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) was found dead at his apartment in the Hatigarh Chariali area in Guwahati on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mrinal Kalita, who was the executive engineer in the PHE department.

His throat-silted body was spotted by his wife, said a police official.

It is not clear if he committed suicide or died of other causes. No suicide note was found.



However, family members of Kalita alleged that he had committed suicide due to excessive work pressure in the office.

Police have started an investigation into the incident and sent his body for post-mortem examination.