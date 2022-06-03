The opposition parties in Assam have demanded a probe onto the alleged corruption during COVID times involving the family of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The opposition parties have demanded a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations against the family of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and firms linked to his family.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family tried to make big profits out of people’s sufferings in COVID times.

“At the time when people were suffering, businesses were incurring heavy losses, when many people couldn’t have meal twice a day, CM Sarma and his family tried to make profits out of people’s miseries,” said Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah.

Raijor Dal president Bhasco de Saikia, while citing the media reports on alleged corruption during COVID times has called for an investigation by the CBI.

“The CBI must probe the allegations and the concerned companies should be blacklisted,” said Raijor Dal president Bhasco de Saikia.

Notably, The Wire and The Cross Current published a series of reports hinting alleged corruption by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, his family and firms linked to his family, during COVID times.