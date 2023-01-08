Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Paltan Bazar police on Saturday seized a huge consignment of opium from the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express at the Guwahati railway station.

The opium, weighing 12 kilograms, is estimated to be valued at Rs 60 lakh in the international market.

Though the police could not make any arrests, police seized the contraband item. The railway police said that the narcotic drugs were being brought from Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur and were being transported to New Delhi, said an official.

“Based on specific input about the movement of contraband drugs, we thoroughly checked the 12423 down Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at platform number one on Saturday morning.

“While searching coach B 11, we found an unclaimed bag under seat number 46 and while checking the bag, the opium, packed in 12 packets, was recovered,” Prasenjit Das, Officer-in-charge of GRP, Guwahati told Northeast Now.

“The weight of the seized opium is 12 kilograms and estimated to be worth over Rs 60 lakh in the black market. We have pinpoint information that the consignment was being brought from Dimapur and was being taken to New Delhi,” OC Das added.

Cases of smuggling of contraband items, including drugs, and trafficking of humans through trains, are on the rise.

The railways have stepped up their vigil to counter these nefarious designs and are often successful in foiling such attempts.