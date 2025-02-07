Guwahati: A violent confrontation between two groups in Dhubri, Assam left one dead while several injured on Friday.

The incident took place in the Bhasanir Char Part-1, approximately 5 kilometres from Dhubri town.

The deceased, identified as 42-year-old Sujab Ali, succumbed to injuries sustained during the brutal altercation.

The clash reportedly erupted over disputes between the two sides, which began on Thursday evening in the area.

Reports claimed that individuals armed with sticks and sharp weapons attacked each other, leading to severe injuries.

The injured have been admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

A video footage has surfaced, alleging that a policeman instigated the conflict.

Locals are demanding a thorough investigation into his role in the incident.

Police had to resort to firing blank rounds at the crime scene and deployed additional security forces to prevent further violence.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the clash.