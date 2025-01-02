Guwahati: A man was killed after a high-speed collision in Sonitour, Assam on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported from the Bhotpara area in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur, Assam.

During the incident, one person was killed.

The man is still unidentified as the car was burnt during the impact.

The car crashed into a bridge railing, causing the vehicle to catch fire and engulf the occupant.

Locals reported that the person was trapped inside the burning car and succumbed to the flames before rescue efforts could be made.

A cooking gas cylinder was found inside the vehicle, sparking possibilities that an explosion may have triggered the fire.

Police are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the crash. Efforts are also underway to identify the victim and the vehicle’s registration number.

Earlier, a school bus carrying 40 students was involved in a road accident in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Thursday.

The bus, which was returning from an educational trip to the Lakhimpur Planetarium, collided with an oncoming truck at Ukhamati in the Boginodi area. Fortunately, all the students escaped unharmed.

However, the drivers of both the bus and the truck suffered severe injuries in the accident.