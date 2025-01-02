Guwahati: A school bus carrying 40 students was involved in a road accident in Lakhimpur, Assam on Thursday.

The bus, which was returning from an educational trip to the Lakhimpur Planetarium, collided with an oncoming truck at Ukhamati in the Boginodi area.

Fortunately, all the students escaped unharmed.

However, the drivers of both the bus and the truck suffered severe injuries in the accident.

Locals and police nearly rescued the students’ and were safely evacuated from the scene.

In a separate incident, a woman was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler in Guwahati’s Boragaon area.

The vehicle, bearing the number AS 01 EJ 4055, was travelling from Khanapara towards Jalukbari when it struck the woman.

She was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, while Garchuk police arrived at the scene to investigate.