GUWAHATI: One person was killed and three others critically injured as a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed an Alto car and a bike at the Maligaon area in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 2 pm when the speeding Ford Endeavour lost control and crashed into a parked Alto and a bike.

According to reports, the injured persons were rushed to a hospital where one succumbed to his injuries.

The killed person has been identified as Prashanta Saxena and the injured are Jyotirmoy Kumar Das, Munomu Talukdar and Dipankar Das.

Police said the condition of the two injured is stable and that the doctors have declared they were out of danger.



Police have arrested the driver of the SUV. It is also being probed whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The accident caused a massive traffic snarl on the AT Road as a large number of people gathered at the spot.

One police constable was injured when he tried to save the driver of the SUV from a mob attack.