Digboi: Sensation grips Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district following an incident of armed robbery in Ma Petro Agency -an Indian oil petrol pump close to Pengaree Charali on Tuesday late evening.

According to police, one of the gang members, Pallav Chetiya of Makum Barekuri area was arrested in less than 5 hours.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

‘Immediately after the incident, naka was setup in various locations with the proactive initiative of SDPO Margherita. Later, the culprit was arrested along with a red vehicle beside recovering the weapons used in committing the crime’, said SP Tinsukia.

Petrol depot staffs informed that group of five assailants in a black Venue SUV without a number plate, suddenly entered the premises and brandishing pistols forcefully looted the cash of nearly a lakh from the depot.

Sources informed that the arrested accused had been a drug addict and had undergone treatment at de-addiction/rehabilitation centre in Makum.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident has raised concerns across Tinsukia district against the unabated and unregulated rehabs centres mushrooming over a period of time.

Cases recorded in various police stations also indicate about the suspecious role of such centres that have gradually been turning into a breeding ground for illegalities and anti social activities.

According to the top cop of the district, a recent survey on the performance of various de-addiction centres in the district revealed only one person has turned sober in five years with cases of relapse taking over rapidly.

Meanwhile, Digboi PS case no 5/2025 u/s 140 (3)/ 117 (2)/ 109/308 (5)/127/(2 )/3 (5) BNS dated 3/1/2025 bears testimony to the fact that how innocent persons are allegedly kidnapped for personal reasons and tortured whole night in one such rehabilitation center of Margherita Subdivision in Tinsukia district.

Several reports involving cattle thefts, unabated drug peddling, hit and run incidents, on-road ornaments snatchers etc., have also been an indicator of filthy hands having connections with de-addiction centres being run in gross violation of the laid down revised SOPs of the government of Assam.

Ironically, police are not seen visiting the local rehabs to ensure the smooth administration of the rehabs.

Unless police is empowered to constantly monitor and supervise the activities of the rehabs physically or through CCTV connecting directly to police stations, the administration of the de-addiction centres would remain under the monopoly of the few.

However, the security forces have intensified the man-hunt operation to nab the absconding accused involved in the robbery incident.