NAGAON: The administration of Nagaon district in Assam, on Wednesday, demolished a temporary office of the Jamiat-e-Ulema that was allegedly set up in an encroached government land.

Moreover, some of the under-construction shops in the area were also demolished by the Nagaon district administration in Assam.

The office of the Jamiat-e-Ulema and the shops were allegedly constructed on the playground of the Sonaighat government school in Nagaon district of Assam.

The demolition drive was conducted following complaints from the school authorities, the Nagaon district administration in Assam informed.

The land was allegedly encroached by a local Jamiat office bearer Nurul Amin Choudhury, who built a temporary office of the organisation.

He also facilitated construction of around a few shops, also in the alleged encroached land.

The school authorities had submitted a complaint to the Nagaon district authorities in Assam and following an investigation, it was decided to carry out the demolition.