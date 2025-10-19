Guwahati: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun removing unauthorised shops located near the cremation site of late singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur.

Several local business owners, on October 17, including the operator of Lakhi Hotel, were served eviction notices. They have been asked to clear their shops within six days.

According to the notices issued under the supervision of Biswa Jyoti Lahkar, Highway Administrator and Project Director of NHAI PIU-Guwahati, these shops had been built illegally on government land along the highway.

Officials raised safety concerns, saying that the presence of such establishments near the busy NH-27 stretch increases the risk of accidents.

“The unauthorised occupation has taken place on highway land at KM 17+15/10 of NH-27,” the notice stated. The shop owners have also been allowed to submit their explanations to the NHAI office in Guwahati within six days before the eviction process begins.

Authorities warned that non-compliance could lead to penalties and that immediate removal would follow if the orders were ignored.

Officials confirmed that all affected shops are situated on government property and said the eviction drive is being carried out under the National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002.

The main aim, they said, is to ensure road safety and proper enforcement of highway regulations.

The move comes as the area has drawn large crowds since Zubeen Garg’s cremation, making it a place of emotional and cultural importance for the local community.

Authorities assured that the eviction would be conducted in a systematic manner, with prior notice to business owners, to reduce inconvenience while maintaining safety.

They also added that the current drive is part of a larger plan to regulate commercial activities along NH-27, improve pedestrian and vehicle movement, and preserve the surroundings of Zubeen Garg Kshetra as a safe and organized public space.