Guwahati: A comprehensive exploration of the United Liberation Forces of Assam (ULFA), a significant force in Assam’s recent history, was unveiled on Friday with the launch of the book, titled, ULFA.

Published by Prakashika, a leading publishing house in the state, the book, authored by journalist Mrinal Talukdar and writer, and advocate Kishor Kumar Kalita, offers a detailed account of the ULFA’s journey, its impact on Assam’s socio-political landscape, and its eventual dissolution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The book launch event, held at Prakashika’s Panbazar outlet in Guwahati, was graced by eminent personalities from the fields of journalism and literature.

The chief guest, Manoj Kumar Goswami, editor-in-chief of ‘Amar Assam’ and NKTV, along with other distinguished guests such as Dhaiyya Hazarika, executive editor of ‘Asomiya Pratidin’, and Shashadhar Chowdhury, former foreign secretary of ULFA, graced the occasion.

The event also featured a discussion titled “Some Reminiscences, Some Chat,” where journalists and writers who lived through the era of ULFA shared their firsthand experiences and insights.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The discussion delved into the rise of the outfit, its impact on Assam’s society and politics, and the challenges it faced.

“ULFA” provides a unique perspective on the insurgent group, examining its formation, its armed struggle, and its eventual peace talks with the Indian government.

The book also explores the organization’s ideological underpinnings and its relationship with various other militant groups in the region.

The book’s release is timely, as it offers a valuable resource for researchers, students, and anyone interested in understanding the complexities of Assam’s history.

By shedding light on the ULFA’s journey, the book contributes to a deeper understanding of the forces that have shaped the state’s recent past.