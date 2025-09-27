Guwahati: Nearly 20,000 members of the Matak community in Assam staged a massive protest rally on the night of September 26, rejecting Assam Chief Minister’s proposal for dialogue and intensifying their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition and full autonomy.

The demonstration marks the latest chapter in a series of agitations by the Matak community across Assam. Community leaders emphasized that the movement will continue until the government takes concrete steps to address their longstanding demands.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had invited leaders of Matak organizations for talks on September 25, following a major protest in Tinsukia.

However, the community’s refusal to engage in dialogue has heightened tensions, reflecting a growing rift between the government and the Matak people over unresolved issues of identity and rights.

This protest follows a similar large-scale demonstration by the Moran community on September 6, also demanding ST status.

The Dibrugarh rally was led by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU), headed by president Pulindra Moran and general secretary Jaykanta Moran, along with participation from various Moran community organizations. Protestors marched through Margherita’s main road, voicing frustration over what they described as decades of governmental neglect and unfulfilled promises.

Speakers at the rally highlighted the historical deprivation of constitutional safeguards for the Moran community and stressed that ST recognition is essential for preserving their cultural identity, development rights, and political representation. They further underlined that Sixth Schedule autonomy would provide greater self-governance and control over socio-economic affairs.

The demonstrators pledged to continue their agitation until the government responds with tangible measures to meet their demands.