Assam: Navy divers withdrew from the rescue operations as hopes for the survival of the five trapped workers at Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district grew slimmer.

Dewatering efforts entered their ninth day on Tuesday, with specialized machines from ONGC and Coal India continuing the process.

The quarry, which is 340 feet deep, is gradually losing water.

The initial water level of 100 feet has dropped, and by Monday, it receded by another 3 meters, according to an official.

However, officials could not predict when workers would clear the water or when they would resume search operations inside the quarry.

“Since January 7, Navy divers assisted in the rescue, but they withdrew and moved away from the site,” another official confirmed.

The mine in Umrangsu trapped nine workers on January 6 after a sudden surge of water flooded the area. So far, authorities have recovered four bodies.

“The chances of survival for the remaining miners appear slim as they remain trapped on the ninth day, but the rescue operations will continue,” the official added.

Dewatering continues with nine pumps currently in operation, and six additional pumps are on standby if needed.

Joint rescue efforts involve the army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and district administration.

To assist with the search, officials deploy an underwater remote-operated vehicle regularly to capture images of the trapped miners.

Rescuers recovered the first body on January 8, followed by three more on Saturday.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said the mine had abandoned 12 years ago and the Assam Mineral Development Corporation managed it until three years ago.

He also mentioned that authorities arrested the workers’ leader, and police are investigating the incident.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging an SIT probe into the mining disaster.

Gogoi further claimed that “illegal mining continues unchecked” due to “weak law enforcement and local complicity” in the region.