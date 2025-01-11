Haflong: After nearly six days or 144 hours, another body of a miner was recovered from the Umrangso coal mine site in Dima Hasao, Assam on Saturday morning.

The body was recovered by Army and NDRF personnel on Saturday morning at around 7:30 am.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The body was identified as Lijan Magar, 26, a resident of Kalamati in Dima Hasao.

As per the details shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Magar was the youngest among the trapped miners.

He is survived by his wife and a two-month-old baby.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Earlier, Magar’s father-in-law urged the concerned authorities to compensate the bereaved family with a sustainable livelihood to bring up the child.

It may be mentioned that two persons have been so far arrested in connection with the tragedy.

One was identified as Punush Nunisa, block holder of the mine.

The other was identified as Hanan Laskar, the alleged Sardar of the workers, who oversees worker engagement and payments.