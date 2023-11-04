Guwahati: The National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam has introduced a menstrual leave policy for female students on campus, becoming the latest law school in India to do so.

Under the policy, female students can request menstrual leave by submitting an application. The leaves will be given in accordance with the medical leave policies, which require students to maintain a minimum attendance of 65%.

The Student Bar Council of NLUJA said in a press statement that the initiative aims to support the health and well-being of female students, acknowledging the unique needs and challenges they might face during menstruation.

The statement also said that NLUJA is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic environment.

NLUJA joins NALSAR, Hyderabad and Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur in introducing menstrual leave policies for students on campus.