GUWAHATI: The national executive meeting of BJP’s Mahila Morcha will be held at Guwahati in Assam next month.

This was informed by Assam BJP Mahila Morcha president Angoorlata Deka.

She said that nearly 200 representatives of Mahila Morcha units of different states in the country will participate in the national executive meet of the wing in Guwahati, Assam.

Notably, this will be for the first time that the national executive meeting of BJP’s women wing will be held in the Northeast region.

“The meet will be held on September 9 and 10,” said Assam BJP Mahila Morcha president Angoorlata Deka.

The two-day meet will be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan – the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

Assam BJP Mahila Morcha president Angoorlata Deka said that members of the women wing from all the Northeast states will take part in the meet.