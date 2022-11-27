JORHAT: At least one person sustained grievous injuries after miscreants opened fire in Jorhat town of Assam.

Two miscreants opened fire at a business establishment in Jorhat town of Assam, with the intention of robbing it.

The person, who was injured in the firing incident, has been identified as Sunil Sharma.

After firing at the business establishment, both the miscreants tried to flee from the crime spot.

However, the locals in the area held one of the miscreants, who has been identified as Arup Gogoi.

The other miscreant managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the police in Jorhat town of Assam have launched an investigation into the incident.

Efforts are also underway to nab the other miscreant, who fled from the crime scene.

The police in Jorhat town of Assam have also recovered a pistol and a dagger from the spot of the incident.