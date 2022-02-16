A 15-year-old minor boy has been arrested by the police in Assam’s Hailakandi for alleged rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl.

The crime has been reported from Sulranicherra area in Hailakandi district of Assam.

The accused and the victim engaged in a heated altercation before the accused took the victim to a forest area, where he allegedly raped and killed the girl.

The girl was reported to be missing since February 9.

However, after three days of search, the girl’s body was recovered from the forest, which was sent for autopsy and medical examinations to the Hailakandi civil hospital.

Following investigation, the police arrested the accused.

Father of the accused boy has also been arrested by the police for allegedly trying to destroy evidence.

“We have arrested a minor for raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl. We have also arrested the accused’s father as we suspect that the father knew about the crime and tried to destroy the evidence. Further investigation underway,” Hailakandi SP Gaurav Upadhyay informed.