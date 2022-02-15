GUWAHATI: Doctors at City’s Marwari Hospitals successfully extracted a foreign body from the food pipe of a one-year-old baby girl.



ENT surgeon of Marwari Hospitals, Dr. Amit Kumar Agarwal along with his Anesthesia team of doctors, Dr. Kaushik Borah and Dr. Kartik Basumatary extracted the foreign body in the form of a one rupee coin from the food pipe of the baby girl.



“A one-year-old female child was admitted to the Emergency Department of Marwari Hospitals in the late night. The child accidentally swallowed a one rupee coin while playing. We did an X-Ray and found in the X-ray report that a coin is indeed in the food pipe of the baby. The baby was in distress, so we decided to perform an emergency operation on the same night,” Dr. Amit Kumar Agarwal.



Dr. Agarwal further said, “The baby after the successful removal of the coin, was kept in the observation room of Marwari Hospitals and was observed for the night. The next day in the morning, the baby was discharged after consultation with a pediatric consultant. The baby is now fine at home without any problem.”