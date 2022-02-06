NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Minister for Labour and Employment and Welfare of Tea Tribes Sanjoy Kishan on Sunday gave away cheques as financial support to women borrowers who took loans from microfinance institutions in North Lakhimpur.

At a function organized by the district administration at Tyagkshetra in North Lakhimpur, Minister Kishan, who is the Guardian Minister of Lakhimpur, gave away cheques to some selected women borrowers under Category I of the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021 (AMFIRS).

Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Dhakowakhona MLA Naba Kumar Dolley, Bihpuriya MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan and Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah were present at the event.



A total of 5000 out of 21710 women beneficiaries from Lakhimpurdistrict were distributed cheques at the function.

It may be mentioned that in a bid to fulfill a major poll promise, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out the ambitious microfinance loan waiver scheme on November 28 last year.

Under Category I of AMFIRS, a total of 11 lakh women will be benefitted across the State.