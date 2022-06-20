Pathsala: Angry flood-hit people have heckled Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika during his visit to lower Assam’s Bajali district.

Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday faced the ire of deluge-hit people at Medhikuchi village in Bajali district, when had visited the village to assess the flood situation.

Angry residents tried to block the road and stop the tractor in which he was travelling to the flood-hit village.

A video of the incident, widely circulated on social media, showed the flood-hit people raising their hands and also using abusive words against Minister Hazarika.

They questioned why nobody from the government visited them earlier to see their plight caused by flood.

Medhikuchi is one of the worst-hit villages in the district by the current spell of flood. People of the village are spending sleepless nights as the area is reeling under flood for last one week.

The flood situation Bajali district continued to be critical with more than 3 lakh people of the district have been affected after neighboring Bhutan released water from Kurichhu dam.

The rising water of Pahumara and Kaldia river inundated several villages including Pathsala town. Two people have died and one person is missing in flood in the district, authorities said on Sunday.