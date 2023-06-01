GUWAHATI: Assam Tourism Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, on Thursday flagged off the second FlyBig Flight services between Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati with 63 passengers onboard.

FlyBig flight services will be operated between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati on daily basis.

ATDCL will support FlyBig through VGF funding and dialy operation of flights in both the sectors will be decided mutually by both the parties.

The previous Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati fly big service was flagged off on May 1 last.

Earlier, the Assam government inked an MoU with Flybig in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur in Guwahati.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) MD Kumar Padma Pani Bora on behalf of State Government and Director Sanjay Natavarlal Mandavia for Flybig signed the agreement to operate flights between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati routes on a daily basis.

The flight operations will be started in line with the UDAN scheme of the Centre, as the State government will be operating the flights under viability gap funding.

In view of upping the regional connectivity in Northeastern region, pleased to flag off the first FlyBig Flight services between Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati with 63 passengers out of the capacity of 72 passengers onboard this morning. As per the agreement, these flight services… pic.twitter.com/fH7bAjnnQJ — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) June 1, 2023

Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma had earlier said that the MoU with the Flybig under which a number of daily flight services will be enhanced will add a new height to intra-state air connectivity.