Guwahati: A 30-year-old mentally unstable man was beaten to death on Wednesday night by a group of people on the suspicion that he was a child lifter in North Assam’s Dhemaji district.

Police said the man was accosted by a group of local people of Rakut Koke village in Jonai and thrashed him mercilessly.

According to a police official, on being informed about the incident, a police team from Jonai police station reached the spot and rescued the man, who sustained severe injuries.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead, the official added.

According to reports, the deceased had taken a child from a mother’s lap following which the woman raised an alarm.

On hearing the cries of the woman, a large crowd gathered and started assaulting the man.

Jonai police has nabbed seven persons in connection with the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway, said the official.