TINSUKIA: A cinema hall at Sadiya in Tinsukia district of Assam was gutted in a massive fire.

The fire broke out late in the night of Tuesday (June 06).

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames and after much struggle the fire was brought under control.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

However, properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire.

The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.