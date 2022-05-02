A 35-year-old man in Sivasagar district of Assam has been arrested by the police for allegedly trying to kill his wife.

The accused – Amrit Gogoi allegedly tried to kill his wife – Rinku Gogoi by slitting her throat with a knife on Monday morning.

This horrific incident has been reported from Pator village in Sivasagar district of Assam.

According to reports, the victim – Rinku Gogoi on April 27 had lodged an FIR against her husband – Amrit Gogoi at the Sivasagar Sadar police station.

In her complaint, Rinku Gogoi had alleged that her husband – Amrit Gogoi use to assault her under the influence of alcohol.

Based on the complaint, Sivasagar police had summoned the couple on April 29 and warned the husband – Amrit Gogoi not to torture his wife.

On Monday, when Rinku Gogoi was busy with household chores, her husband Amrit Gogoi allegedly tried to kill her.

The victim, however, managed to save herself and rushed to a neighbour’s house.

Later, she was admitted to the Sivasagar civil hospital by the neighbours.

Meanwhile, the police in Sivasagar district of Assam have arrested the accused husband.