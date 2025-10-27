Guwahati: A special POCSO court in Assam’s Nagaon has sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter, according to a senior official’s statement on Sunday.

The judgment was issued on October 24 by Chitra Rani Saikia, who serves as the Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge at the Nagaon POCSO Court.

The convict has also been ordered to pay a compensation of five lakh rupees to the survivor. If he fails to pay, he will serve an additional six months in jail.

Nagaon Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jayanta Baruah stated that the incident occurred earlier this year at the family’s residence in Amsoi under Raha Police Station, when the man’s wife was not at home.

The case came to light about five months later, when the victim’s mother noticed her daughter showing signs of pregnancy.

A police complaint was filed on June three, leading to the registration of a case.

The chargesheet was submitted within 28 days, and authorities later confirmed that the minor had given birth to a child.