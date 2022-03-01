Udalguri: A 47-year-old homeopathic doctor allegedly hacked his wife to death before committing suicide in the wee hours on Tuesday in Assam’s Udalguri district, police said.

According to reports, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Sarma had an altercation with his wife and attacked her with a dao in Borjolah village on the outskirts of Tangla town.

His two children raised alarm prompting family members to rescue his 41-year-old injured wife, Mamoni Devi, who was later rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Dr. Sarma later allegedly committed suicide in a field close to his residence.

Meanwhile, Tangla Police in presence of the Executive Magistrate recovered the body of the doctor and sent it for post-mortem examination.

“In a preliminary probe we have found that family discord is the primary reason behind the incident, there seems no other angle. However we are investigating the matter,” said a police officer.

“We have registered a case and seized a number of items including dao, mobile phone from the site of the incident,” he added.