Guwahati: A man was killed tragically after a speeding dumper ran over him in the early hours of Tuesday at New Saraighat Bridge located on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam.

As per sources, the victim was riding a bicycle towards Amingaon when the dumper hit him.

Following the incident, Jalukbari traffic police chased down and apprehended the dumper driver.

The driver was identified as Jamal Ali, a resident of Nagarbera in Kamrup district.

Jamal Ali was reportedly operating the heavy vehicle without a valid driving license.

The body has been deposited to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.