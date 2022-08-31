KOKRAJHAR: A court in Kokrajhar district of Assam has sent a man to 20 years in jail for raping a minor girl.

The man ha been sent to jail for raping the 10-year-old girl in July 2019.

The convict has been identified as Sharidul Islam from Gossaigaon in Assam.

Sharidul raped the girl when she went to the grazing field near a river to see her family cows.

Later, the girl’s family lodged a police complaint on the matter.

A case was registers under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.